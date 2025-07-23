United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 5.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 2864.32 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 5.95% to Rs 183.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 2864.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2475.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2864.322475.1310.8511.53310.81291.16247.88233.44183.87173.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News