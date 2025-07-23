Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.85% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 71.43% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.85% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.836.5613.639.601.620.901.160.540.840.49

