Swiggy has allotted 2,61,93,411 equity shares under ESOP on 25 January 2025. Consequent to this allotment made on January 25, 2025, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,23,84,47,311 divided into 2,23,84,47,311 equity shares of Rs. 1 each to Rs. 2,26,46,40,722 divided into 2,26,46,40,722 equity shares of Rs. 1 each.

