Interglobe Aviation Q3 PAT drops 18% YoY to Rs 2,449 cr

Interglobe Aviation reported 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,448.8 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,998.1 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.7% to Rs 22,110.70 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 19,452.15 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 15.7% YoY to Rs 2,527.10 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 2,998.51 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a 26.1% growth in profit, excluding foreign exchange, to Rs 3,846.1 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 3,049 crore in Q3 FY24. This growth was driven by strong demand for air travel, continued growth, and lower fuel cost

EBITDAR stood at Rs 6,058.7 crore during the quarter, up 10.7% compared with Rs 5,475.1 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDAR margin was 27.4% in Q3 FY25 against 28.1% in Q3 FY24.

EBITDAR excluding foreign exchange jumped 34.9% YoY to Rs 7,456 crore in Q3 FY25.

Cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) has increased by 6.8% to Rs 4.83 in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 4.52 in Q3 FY24. Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 1.9% to Rs 5.44 in Q3 FY25 compared with 5.34 in Q3 FY24. Passenger revenue per available seat kilometer (PRASK) increased 0.3% to Rs 4.72 in Q3 FY25.

Available seat-kilometer (ASK) increased 12% to 40.8 billion in Q3 FY25 as compared with 36.5 billion in Q3 FY24. The company projects a 20% growth in ASKs for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 49,593.7 crore. The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 65,138.5 crore.

The airline company operated at a peak of 2,200 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. During the quarter, provided scheduled services to 89 domestic destinations and 34 international destinations.

As on 31st December 2024, the airline company had a total cash balance of Rs 43,780.8 crore comprising Rs 28,903.5 crore of free cash and Rs 14877.3 crore of restricted cash.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, Interglobe Aviation, said, We delivered a strong third quarter of financial year 2025, both operationally and financially. We reported a total income of Rs 23,000 crore, reflecting a growth of 15 percent and profit excluding the impact of currency movement of Rs 3,850 crore. Including currency impact, we reported a profit of Rs 2,450 crore highlighting effective execution of our clear and well-defined strategy. These results were driven by robust demand in the market and our ability to cater to that demand supported by lower fuel prices.

We touched new milestones as we operated a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 31.1 million passengers during the quarter. We will continue the growth path to offer our customers with options to conveniently fly to the destination of their choice.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, and a courteous, hassle-free travel experience. It had a fleet of 437 aircraft as of 31st December 2024.

The counter rose 0.60% to end at Rs 4,162.80 on Friday, 24 January 2025.

