Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 155.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.08% to Rs 7833.00 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 155.32% to Rs 619.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.08% to Rs 7833.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6988.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7833.006988.73 12 OPM %62.1057.82 -PBDT830.30320.44 159 PBT830.30320.44 159 NP619.38242.59 155

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

