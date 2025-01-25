Aditya Birla Money Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Aditya Birla Money reported 43.96% jump in net profit to Rs 21.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 4.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 106.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.47 crore in the December quarter, up 63.37% from Rs 18.65 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 1.89% YoY to Rs 85.16 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 32.07 crore (up 34.01% YoY), Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 17.59 crore( up 20.94% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 21.49 crore (up 0.13% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from broking business was at Rs 87.39 crore (down 2.05% YoY), while income from wholesale debt market business stood at Rs 17.64 crore (up 55.55% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit climbed 77.64% to Rs 64.86 crore on 26.58% increase in revenue to Rs 349.55 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ravindera Nahar as Chief Financial Officer and designated Key Managerial Personnel. The appointment is effective as of 24 January 2025.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivative on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

