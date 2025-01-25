UPL fixes record date for first call on partly paid-up equity shares

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Record date is 30 January 2025

UPL has fixed 30 January 2025 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the holders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the first call notice would be sent. The first call is on partly paidup equity shares of 25% of issue price of Rs 360 per share i.e Rs 90 per share (comprising Rs 0.50 towards paid-up value and Rs 89.50 towards premium) for shares issued on rights basis.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

