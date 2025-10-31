Stock Alert: Swiggy, ITC, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki India, United Spirits

Dr Lal Pathlabs, Maruti Suzuki India, ACC, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Electricals, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dhanuka Agritech, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GAIL (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Phoenix Mills will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks To Watch:

ITC reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Swiggys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26 from net loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.4% YoY to Rs 5,561 crore in Q2 FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 7 November 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or other permitted modes Dabur India reported a 6.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 5.4% YoY to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 September 2025. Restaurant Brands Asias consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 58.60 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 60.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 703.43 crore in Q2 FY25.