Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Swiggy, ITC, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki India, United Spirits

Stock Alert: Swiggy, ITC, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki India, United Spirits

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Earnings Today:

Dr Lal Pathlabs, Maruti Suzuki India, ACC, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Electricals, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dhanuka Agritech, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GAIL (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Phoenix Mills will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks To Watch:

ITC reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Swiggys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26 from net loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.4% YoY to Rs 5,561 crore in Q2 FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 7 November 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or other permitted modes

Dabur India reported a 6.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 5.4% YoY to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Restaurant Brands Asias consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 58.60 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 60.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 703.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

United Spirits reported 36.1% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 464 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 341 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 7.9% YoY to Rs 7,198 crore in Q2 FY26.

LTI Mindtree has launched its new platform BlueVerse for autonomous IT service management solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 33.32% in the September 2025 quarter

SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 73.60% in the September 2025 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story