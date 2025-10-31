Stock Alert: Swiggy, ITC, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki India, United Spirits

Dr Lal Pathlabs, Maruti Suzuki India, ACC, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Electricals, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dhanuka Agritech, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GAIL (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Phoenix Mills will declare their quarterly results later today.
Stocks To Watch:
ITC reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Swiggys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26 from net loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.4% YoY to Rs 5,561 crore in Q2 FY26.
Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 7 November 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or other permitted modes
Dabur India reported a 6.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 5.4% YoY to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Restaurant Brands Asias consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 58.60 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 60.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 703.43 crore in Q2 FY25.
United Spirits reported 36.1% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 464 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 341 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 7.9% YoY to Rs 7,198 crore in Q2 FY26.
LTI Mindtree has launched its new platform BlueVerse for autonomous IT service management solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app