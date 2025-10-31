Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEL secures additional orders worth Rs 732-cr

BEL secures additional orders worth Rs 732-cr

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 732 crore since its last disclosure on 22 October 2025.

According to the company, the fresh orders include Software Defined Radios (SDRs), tank sub-systems, communication equipment, missile components, financial management software, cybersecurity solutions, upgrades, spares, and related services.

A major highlight among the new orders is the indigenously developed Software Defined Radios, jointly designed by BEL and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These state-of-the-art SDRs are fully interoperable with existing and legacy radio systems, ensuring a smooth transition between technologies.

BEL said the cutting-edge SDRs will provide secure, real-time communication and strengthen the Army's operational operational readiness in todays challenging network-centric battlefields.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.66% to Rs 409.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

