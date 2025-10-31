BEL secures additional orders worth Rs 732-cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 732 crore since its last disclosure on 22 October 2025.

According to the company, the fresh orders include Software Defined Radios (SDRs), tank sub-systems, communication equipment, missile components, financial management software, cybersecurity solutions, upgrades, spares, and related services.

A major highlight among the new orders is the indigenously developed Software Defined Radios, jointly designed by BEL and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These state-of-the-art SDRs are fully interoperable with existing and legacy radio systems, ensuring a smooth transition between technologies.

BEL said the cutting-edge SDRs will provide secure, real-time communication and strengthen the Army's operational operational readiness in todays challenging network-centric battlefields.