Swiggy slumps as Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,065 cr

Swiggy tanked 5.41% to Rs 309.70 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, widening from a net loss of Rs 799 crore in Q3 FY25.

Despite the loss, the company recorded strong top-line growth, with revenue from operations rising 53.96% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,148 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses climbed 48.99% YoY to Rs 7,298 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,898 crore in Q3 FY25. Advertising and sales promotion expenses surged 47.53% YoY to Rs 1,108 crore, while delivery and related charges increased 36.02% YoY to Rs 1,533 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 673 crore (up 2.43% YoY) and finance costs climbed 111.53% YoY to Rs 55 crore during the quarter.

The companys pre-tax loss also stood at Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, against a pre-tax loss of Rs 799 crore in Q3 FY25. Swiggy said its Food Delivery business saw an acceleration in growth, with gross order value (GOV) rising 20.5% year-on-year to Rs 8,959 crore. Monthly transacting users (MTUs) increased 22% YoY to 18.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.0% of GOV, up 56 basis points YoY and 22 bps sequentially, the highest in the last two years, reflecting stronger user engagement through new use cases and improved affordability without compromising growth or profitability. Instamarts GOV more than doubled, rising 103% YoY to Rs 7,938 crore. The company added 34 dark stores during the quarter, taking the total network to 1,136 stores across 131 cities, covering 4.8 million sq ft. Average order value rose 39.7% YoY to Rs 746, driven by traction in the Maxxsaver basket-building proposition and expansion of non-grocery categories. Contribution margin improved to -2.5% sequentially, aided by larger basket sizes, optimisation of customer incentives and operating leverage. Overall, the quick commerce business reported a loss of Rs 908 crore for the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -11.4% from -12.1% in Q2.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO of Swiggy, said, the company continues to accelerate user growth and gross order value in food delivery, defying broader concerns of a sector slowdown, while significantly improving operating margins. He said the quick commerce opportunity remains in its early stages, with Swiggy focused on deepening wallet share and expanding differentiated assortments to drive engagement and order values. Majety added that the successful qualified institutional placement has strengthened the balance sheet and provides long-term capital to support sustained investments in growth and innovation, with the company maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation as it works towards contribution margin breakeven.