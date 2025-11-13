Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.33% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co declined 81.82% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

