Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 20.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 20.31% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.21% to Rs 93.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.93.56130.3311.849.0512.4715.8311.2213.848.3210.44

