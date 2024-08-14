Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.21% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 77.21% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.311.363.232.210.010.150.010.150.010.11

