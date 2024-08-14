Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 400.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.360.0863.89-12.500.520.100.520.100.500.10

