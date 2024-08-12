Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 73.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 12 2024
Sales rise 45.82% to Rs 87.26 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 73.41% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.82% to Rs 87.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.2659.84 46 OPM %11.9810.80 -PBDT11.407.21 58 PBT10.106.11 65 NP7.634.40 73

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

