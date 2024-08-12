Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 73.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.82% to Rs 87.26 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 73.41% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.82% to Rs 87.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.87.2659.8411.9810.8011.407.2110.106.117.634.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp