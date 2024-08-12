Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.45% to Rs 25.78 croreNet profit of Cravatex rose 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.45% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.7856.60 -54 OPM %-9.040.30 -PBDT1.041.68 -38 PBT0.701.20 -42 NP0.480.42 14
