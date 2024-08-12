Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.45% to Rs 25.78 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.45% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.7856.60-9.040.301.041.680.701.200.480.42

