Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 54.45% to Rs 25.78 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.45% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.7856.60 -54 OPM %-9.040.30 -PBDT1.041.68 -38 PBT0.701.20 -42 NP0.480.42 14

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

