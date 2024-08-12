Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hercules Hoists consolidated net profit rises 23.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Hercules Hoists consolidated net profit rises 23.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 38.14 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists rose 23.49% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.1441.05 -7 OPM %14.7611.06 -PBDT9.327.58 23 PBT8.136.53 25 NP5.944.81 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retail inflation down at 5-yr low of 3.54% in Jul as food prices ease: Govt

IIFL Finance off-loads stressed commercial realty loans to ARC in Q1FY25

India Inc's credit quality, financial profile may improve further: S&P

Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

Identical Brains Studios plans to go public; aims Rs 56 cr revenue by FY26

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story