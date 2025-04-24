Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.77% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.100.080.610.56-330.00-487.50-155.74-192.860.280.091.060.910.260.070.960.81-0.070.270.320.65

