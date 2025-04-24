Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC consolidated net profit declines 20.39% in the March 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 20.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 6066.52 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 20.39% to Rs 751.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 6066.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5408.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.88% to Rs 2402.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2334.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 21762.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19958.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6066.525408.72 12 21762.3119958.92 9 OPM %13.6915.47 -14.0715.34 - PBDT1012.33890.51 14 4028.363412.85 18 PBT747.45653.54 14 3027.052527.80 20 NP751.03943.34 -20 2402.122334.92 3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

