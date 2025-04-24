ACC consolidated net profit declines 20.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 6066.52 croreNet profit of ACC declined 20.39% to Rs 751.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 6066.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5408.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.88% to Rs 2402.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2334.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 21762.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19958.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
