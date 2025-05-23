Syrma SGS Tech inks pact with Dynabook for manufacturing laptops in India

Syrma SGS Technology said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Dynabook Singapore Pte. Ltd. for manufacturing laptops in India.

Dynabook Singapore is leading commercial PC brand in Japan. It provides a portfolio of B2B laptop computers to meet diverse customer requirements.

As part of this collaboration, Syrma SGS will manufacture Dynabooks diverse range of laptops in India, supporting the Governments 'Make in India' vision. This initiative is designed to meet the varied demands of enterprise customers and commercial channels across the country, providing world-class laptops with Dynabook's renowned technology and expertise to government and public sector undertakings.

Satendra Singh, CEO of Syrma SGS Technology, said: It is a moment of pride for us to associate with Dynabook, a well-known Japanese brand.

This alignment will offer more choices to customers in India under the central government's 'Make in India' initiative. Dynabook's expertise in technology and high-class manufacturing will result in the best products for Indian customers and beyond.

Syrma SGS Technology manufactures various electronic sub-assemblies, assemblies and box builds, disk drives, memory modules, power supplies/adapters, fiber optic assemblies, magnetic induction coils and RFID products, and other electronic products.

The scrip rose 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 541.95 on the BSE.

