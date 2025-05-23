Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR off one-month low against US dollar

May 23 2025
The Indian rupee saw good gains today, trimming some of the losses seen in last session as local equities recovered from a one-week low. The Nifty is up around 0.8% amid supportive cues from Asian stocks. The INR tested a one-month low of 86.10 before recovering and currently quotes at 85.70 against the US dollar, up 25 paise on the day. The dollar index failed to sustain its gains in last session and is back near two-week low of 99.50 amid continued concerns over the US fiscal outlook. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 85.70, down 0.33% on the day. The US House Republicans narrowly approved President Trumps big, beautiful agenda bill Thursday but it has not impacted the US dollar much.

May 23 2025

