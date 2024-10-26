Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 832.74 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 27.83% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 832.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 711.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.832.74711.738.526.8867.4149.9050.6838.3036.2428.35

