Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.380 0 OPM %-7.890 -PBDT0.220.19 16 PBT0.220.19 16 NP0.210.19 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

Wrestlers cleared to compete in senior wrestling championship: Mandaviya

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story