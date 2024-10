JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 84.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.79% to Rs 39104.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 84.09% to Rs 439.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2760.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.79% to Rs 39104.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43834.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39104.0043834.0013.7517.943398.006015.001131.003996.00439.002760.00

