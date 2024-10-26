Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 266.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 716.10% to Rs 16.73 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 266.01% to Rs 12.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 716.10% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.732.0575.7941.9512.923.9112.853.5312.923.53

