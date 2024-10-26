Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 266.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 716.10% to Rs 16.73 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 266.01% to Rs 12.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 716.10% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.732.05 716 OPM %75.7941.95 -PBDT12.923.91 230 PBT12.853.53 264 NP12.923.53 266
