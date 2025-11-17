Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 26.77% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.540.52361.11369.231.951.921.651.594.546.20

