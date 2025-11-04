Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 511.82 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 71.24% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 511.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 406.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.511.82406.0812.4910.3362.7137.7658.4033.7942.2824.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News