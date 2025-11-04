Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 20.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 630.89 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 20.03% to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 630.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 554.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.630.89554.3567.9068.25333.86306.21172.19159.11132.32110.24

