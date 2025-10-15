TACC secures credit facility of Rs 1,230 cr from State Bank of India

TACC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEG and part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has announced that it has received a credit facility of Rs 1,230 crore sanctioned by the State Bank of India.

The funding will be utilized to support the company's upcoming greenfield manufacturing facility in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, which will produce 20,000 MTPA of lithium-ion battery grade graphite anode material. The facility will be among the first of its kind in India, marking a major step toward building a self-reliant domestic ecosystem for advanced energy materials.

