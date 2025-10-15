Sensex, Nifty snaps 2-day losing streak; realty shares outperforms; VIX slumps 5.51%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, ending a two-day losing streak. The Sensex and Nifty rose along with other Asian markets. Confidence grew because people expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, and lower retail inflation in India made many hopefuls that the Reserve Bank of India will also lower rates in December.

The Nifty settled above the 25,300 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green, except for the Media index.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 575.45 points or 0.70% to 82,605.43. The Nifty 50 index rose 178.05 points or 0.71% to 25,323.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.78%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,513 shares rose and 1,650 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.51% to 10.54. IPO Update: The initial public offer of Midwest received bids for 43,50,612 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (15 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (15 October 2025) and it will close on Friday (17 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and 1,065 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index added 3.04% to 915.40. The index declined 0.94% in the past trading session. Sobha (up 4.84%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.83%), Brigade Enterprises (up 4.77%), SignatureGlobal India (up 4.2%) and Godrej Properties (up 3.82%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.15%), Lodha Developers (up 2.79%), DLF (up 2.05%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.02%) and Anant Raj (up 0.8%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company added 9.18% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 819.54 crore in Q2 FY26, up 18.1% as against the Rs 693.95 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 6,582.67 crore, while profit before tax increased 17.2% to Rs 1,077.27 crore from Rs 919.01 crore a year ago.

Tech Mahindra shed 0.89%. The company reported a 4.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194.50 crore on a 4.82% increase in net sales to Rs 13,994.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. However, as compared with Q2 FY25, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 4.4% while revenue grew 5.1%. GTPL Hathway slipped 2.17% after the company reported a 27.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.21 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 959.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Cyient DLM tanked 5.82%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 108.1% to Rs 32.15 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 15.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales declined 20.2% YoY to Rs 310.63 crore in Q2 September 2025. Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) rose 0.55%. The companysstandalone net profit jumped 10.19% to Rs 1,776.98 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,612.65 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, total revenue from operations declined 7.64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,371.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Ksolves India added 3.09% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.84% to Rs 8.40 core in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6.42 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 5.34% QoQ to Rs 39.67 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Tips Music tanked 5.10%. The company reported a 10.44% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 53.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 48.16 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 10.68% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Indobell Insulations soared 10% after the company announced it has secured an order worth Rs 2.56 crore for insulation works. The contract has been awarded for the bridge and roof job at HPCL's Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam. Power Mech Projects fell 1.31%. The company secured an order worth Rs 2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, Telangana.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gained 2.16% after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 306 crore, taking its open order book to around Rs 2,212 crore. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures is currently up by 184 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today. European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, bouncing after steep losses earlier this week on the threat of a new trade dispute between the U.S. and China, with French politics to the fore. Asian markets ended higher, moving opposite to Wall Street?-? overnight declines, as investors remained unfazed by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of failing to purchase soybeans幼alling it an 兎conomically hostile acte??and warned of possible retaliation, including a cooking oil embargo. On the data front, China?-? consumer price index declined 0.3% year-on-year in September, moderating from the 0.4% drop recorded in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Overnight in the U.S., markets were volatile. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,644.31 after swinging between losses of 1.5% and gains of 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 22,521.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 202.88 points, to close at 46,270.46.