Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

Blue Dart Express unveiled its largest Green Integrated Ground Hub in Pataudi, Haryana at a ceremony held on 10 October. The state-of-the-art facility brings multiple operations under one roof to boost connectivity, scalability, and efficiency across Blue Dart's nationwide express network, while furthering its sustainability agenda.
Strategically located 50 km from New Delhi airport, the Pataudi hub offers seamless multimodal connectivity with Delhi-NCR and key national expressways. Its location enables Centre of Gravity optimization, reducing vehicle movement by 30% and improving throughput speed by 10%, making it a critical logistics hub for North India.
Spanning 50,558 sqm, the facility integrates e-commerce, domestic express, and ground shipments under one consolidated operation. With an auto sorter capacity of 200,000 shipments per day and the ability to handle 2,283 tons daily, the Pataudi hub is future-ready till 2033, built with advanced automation, motorized conveyors, and streamlined load handovers that cut dwell time and boost throughput by 10-15%.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
