TVS Motor launches The All-new TVS Apache RTX

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the much awaited TVS Apache RTX to create a new segment that blends the thrill of speed with the spirit of exploration.

The TVS Apache RTX is powered by 299.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to Steel trellis frame and clean modern assertive mono-volume body design.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Gupta, President - 2W India Business, At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly understanding evolving customer needs - not just to participate in them, but to redefine. We are frontrunners in many industry-first innovations. Our endeavour is to bring aspiration within reach and inspire new riders. TVS Apache has done this for two decades by redefining performance motorcycling. It is now a global community of over six million riders. We expect the TVS Apache RTX to continue this winning streak and bring renewed spirit and new energy to the adventure rally tourer segment.