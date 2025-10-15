Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor launches The All-new TVS Apache RTX

TVS Motor launches The All-new TVS Apache RTX

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the much awaited TVS Apache RTX to create a new segment that blends the thrill of speed with the spirit of exploration.

The TVS Apache RTX is powered by 299.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to Steel trellis frame and clean modern assertive mono-volume body design.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Gupta, President - 2W India Business, At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly understanding evolving customer needs - not just to participate in them, but to redefine. We are frontrunners in many industry-first innovations. Our endeavour is to bring aspiration within reach and inspire new riders. TVS Apache has done this for two decades by redefining performance motorcycling. It is now a global community of over six million riders. We expect the TVS Apache RTX to continue this winning streak and bring renewed spirit and new energy to the adventure rally tourer segment.

TVS Apache RTX has been launched at an introductory price of INR 1,99,000.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story