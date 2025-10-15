TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

To deploy automation and AI to enhance operational efficiency of the UK-based home improvement retailer

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its 15-year partnership with Kingfisher Plc, a leading home improvement retailer with over 1,900 stores across seven countries in the UK and Europe. Under the new agreement, TCS will help Kingfisher to significantly enhance operational efficiency by deploying automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Together, both organizations will establish a joint 'Innovation and Automation Office' to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies and practices, while also reducing operating costs.

To advance Kingfisher's strategic growth, TCS will introduce a domain-focused application support structure aligned with Kingfisher's product and platform approach. TCS will accelerate the use of automation and artificial intelligence in IT operations by building on the success of ignio, its SaaS-based AIOps platform, along with its generative AI-powered Application Reliability Engineering solution. These technologies will provide actionable insights and enable predictive and proactive management of IT systems for the retailer.