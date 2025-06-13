Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Talbros Automotive Components along with its JV's has received orders worth ~Rs. 580 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM's. These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These orders include orders from all the company's product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.

Received orders worth ~Rs. 260 crores (includes ~Rs. 150 crores of exports, majorly in Europe) from the sealing business for gaskets and heat shield products and forgings products.

Of this, ~Rs. 180 crores is for the gasket & heat shield segment received from multiple OEMs. Remaining ~Rs. 80 crores is for the forgings division.

By strategically increasing its exports to Europea region known for its stringent quality standards and specialization in the automotive components industrythe company is deepening its footprint in a highly competitive and demanding market. This expansion not only demonstrates the company's capability to meet global benchmarks but also positions it as a reliable supplier within the European automotive ecosystem. As a result, the company is gaining market share in this region.

Received orders worth ~Rs. 290 crores through JV (Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems) for Chassis components. ~50% of these orders are for EV segment.

Received orders through JV (Talbros Marugo Rubber) worth ~Rs. 30 crores in the domestic market for products like Hoses and A/V. The commercialization for these products will start from the H2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TANFAC Inds gains on commissioning of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

CSB Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO till 2028

Benchmarks turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Shipping stocks sail higher as Baltic Dry Index hits 8-month high

Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story