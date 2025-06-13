Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

Talbros Automotive Components along with its JV's has received orders worth ~Rs. 580 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM's. These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These orders include orders from all the company's product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.

Received orders worth ~Rs. 260 crores (includes ~Rs. 150 crores of exports, majorly in Europe) from the sealing business for gaskets and heat shield products and forgings products.

Of this, ~Rs. 180 crores is for the gasket & heat shield segment received from multiple OEMs. Remaining ~Rs. 80 crores is for the forgings division.

By strategically increasing its exports to Europea region known for its stringent quality standards and specialization in the automotive components industrythe company is deepening its footprint in a highly competitive and demanding market. This expansion not only demonstrates the company's capability to meet global benchmarks but also positions it as a reliable supplier within the European automotive ecosystem. As a result, the company is gaining market share in this region. Received orders worth ~Rs. 290 crores through JV (Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems) for Chassis components. ~50% of these orders are for EV segment. Received orders through JV (Talbros Marugo Rubber) worth ~Rs. 30 crores in the domestic market for products like Hoses and A/V. The commercialization for these products will start from the H2 FY26.