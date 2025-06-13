Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Yes Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its approval for the extension of the tenure of appointment of Prashant Kumar as managing director & CEO of the bank.

The RBI has extended the tenure of Prashant Kumar for a period of six months with effect from 06 October 2025 or till the appointment of new managing director and CEO/successor taking charge, whichever is earlier.

Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients.

In Q4 FY25, Yes Bank reported a 63.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 738.12 crore, while total income rose 3.76% YoY to Rs 9,355.39 crore.

The scrip shed 0.88% to currently trade at Rs 20.24 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

