Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

Yes Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its approval for the extension of the tenure of appointment of Prashant Kumar as managing director & CEO of the bank.
The RBI has extended the tenure of Prashant Kumar for a period of six months with effect from 06 October 2025 or till the appointment of new managing director and CEO/successor taking charge, whichever is earlier.
Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients.
In Q4 FY25, Yes Bank reported a 63.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 738.12 crore, while total income rose 3.76% YoY to Rs 9,355.39 crore.
The scrip shed 0.88% to currently trade at Rs 20.24 on the BSE.
