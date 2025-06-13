TANFAC Inds gains on commissioning of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

TANFAC Industries rallied 3.35% to Rs 3,161.95 after the company announced that it has has successfully commissioned its 5,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) Solar Grade Dilute Hydrofluoric Acid (DHF) plant.The commissioning comes after trial production was approved by one of Indias major solar energy producers, confirming that TANFACs product meets stringent quality standards.
This milestone marks TANFAC as the first Indian chemical company to commission a solar-grade DHF plant, a critical raw material for the solar energy industry. The company is currently implementing the second phase of the project, which aims to expand the total Solar Grade DHF capacity to 10,000 TPA. This expansion is expected to be commissioned within the next three months.
Afzal Malkani, director, TANFAC, said, We are excited to announce the successful commissioning of our 5,000 TPA Solar Grade DHF plant after meeting the stringent quality requirements of one of our major solar energy customers. Being the first chemical company in India to achieve this is a significant milestone in TANFACs history. This development not only strengthens our position in the solar chemicals sector but also has the potential to significantly enhance both our top-line and bottom-line growth. We are equally enthusiastic about the ongoing second phase of the project, which will double our capacity to 10,000 TPA and further reinforce our commitment to supporting Indias renewable energy ambitions.
Tanfac Industries (TIL) is a joint venture (JV) between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Anupam Rasayan India (ARIL); the management control vests with ARIL. The company mainly produces hydrofluoric acid (HF) and aluminium fluoride (ALF). TIL also produces sulphuric acid. In addition, it manufactures specialty fluorides that are sold to diverse customers.
The company's standalone net profit surged 79.5% to Rs 22.74 crore on a 67.3% jump in sales to Rs 171.95 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
