CSB Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO till 2028

CSB Bank announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Pralay Mondal as managing director (MD) & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from 15 September 2025.

The bank will now seek shareholder approval for the reappointment within the timeframe mandated under the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Pralay Mondal joined CSB Bank in September 2020 after serving as the head of retail banking at Axis Bank. At CSB, he initially took on the role of President overseeing retail, SME, operations, and IT, before being promoted to Deputy Managing Director in February 2022.

Pralay had been the Banks interim MD and CEO since April 2022. He has earlier worked with companies like Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive. CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 100 years and operates 829 branches as on 31 March 2025. The business is concentrated in Kerala with the remaining spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The banks standalone net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 190.44 crore on 37.4% rise in revenue form operations to Rs 1,362.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.