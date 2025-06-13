Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CSB Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO till 2028

CSB Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO till 2028

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CSB Bank announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Pralay Mondal as managing director (MD) & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from 15 September 2025.

The bank will now seek shareholder approval for the reappointment within the timeframe mandated under the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Pralay Mondal joined CSB Bank in September 2020 after serving as the head of retail banking at Axis Bank. At CSB, he initially took on the role of President overseeing retail, SME, operations, and IT, before being promoted to Deputy Managing Director in February 2022.

Pralay had been the Banks interim MD and CEO since April 2022. He has earlier worked with companies like Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.

CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 100 years and operates 829 branches as on 31 March 2025. The business is concentrated in Kerala with the remaining spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 190.44 crore on 37.4% rise in revenue form operations to Rs 1,362.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of CSB Bank fell 1.26% to Rs 384.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Shipping stocks sail higher as Baltic Dry Index hits 8-month high

Yes Bank's MD & CEO Prashant Kumar gets six-month tenure extension from RBI

Prostarm Info Systems gains on bagging Rs 1.60-cr order from India1 Payments

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story