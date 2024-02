Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has resigned from the state cabinet following the rejection of his bail plea in a money laundering and job scam case by the Enforcement Directorate. The resignation, submitted to Chief Minister Stalin, has been forwarded to the Governor for approval.

Balaji's arrest is reportedly linked to a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the transport minister from 2011 to 2015. Despite his legal troubles, Chief Minister Stalin had previously retained him in the cabinet without a portfolio, assigning his duties to other senior ministers. The resignation precedes the scheduled review of his bail plea by the Madras High Court.

