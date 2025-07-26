Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1129.40 crore

Net loss of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1129.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1105.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1129.401105.298.9813.3765.51108.55-11.8234.06-7.4121.91

