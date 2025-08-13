Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries rose 5.88% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.272.7144.9353.142.802.122.291.981.621.53

