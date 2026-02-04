Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.40% to Rs 1469.41 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 13.74% to Rs 341.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 300.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.40% to Rs 1469.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1331.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1469.411331.02 10 OPM %74.4573.34 -PBDT466.74404.44 15 PBT466.74404.44 15 NP341.50300.24 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content