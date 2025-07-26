Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.20% to Rs 1386.24 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 6.13% to Rs 304.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 287.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.20% to Rs 1386.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1281.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1386.241281.1570.6567.46403.92383.40403.92383.40304.89287.29

