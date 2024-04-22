Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 16.63% to Rs 436.00 crore

Net Loss of Rallis India reported to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 69.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 436.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.87% to Rs 148.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.75% to Rs 2648.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2967.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales436.00523.00 -17 2648.002967.00 -11 OPM %1.38-12.24 -11.747.31 - PBDT4.00-65.00 LP 309.00218.00 42 PBT-29.00-88.00 67 195.00127.00 54 NP-21.00-69.00 70 148.0092.00 61

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

