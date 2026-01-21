Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 173.30 croreNet profit of Tanfac Industries declined 55.26% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 173.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales173.30178.18 -3 OPM %14.9328.23 -PBDT25.1049.71 -50 PBT20.3246.47 -56 NP15.5734.80 -55
