Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 173.30 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 55.26% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 173.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.173.30178.1814.9328.2325.1049.7120.3246.4715.5734.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News