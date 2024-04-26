Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 1005.52 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 8.27% to Rs 130.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 1005.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 833.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.49% to Rs 548.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 447.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 3927.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3354.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1005.52833.49 21 3927.793354.55 17 OPM %15.9519.93 -18.6417.53 - PBDT184.77170.52 8 768.67612.77 25 PBT161.91155.86 4 683.40566.60 21 NP130.23120.28 8 548.32447.65 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tanla Platforms gains on extending partnership with Truecaller

Broader market underperforms, consumer durables advances

Market at day's low; Sensex slumps 615 pts; Bajaj Auto slips 3.79%

Barometers erase early losses; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, LTTS, Tata Steel in focus

Indices may drift higher in early trade

BHEL appoints Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as CFO

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 21.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story