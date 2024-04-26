Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 144.45 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 144.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 80.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 346.73 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales144.450 0 346.730 0 OPM %17.120 -11.220 - PBDT-4.84-15.19 68 -60.13-49.65 -21 PBT-15.26-41.82 64 -91.62-108.64 16 NP-11.81-31.23 62 -68.32-80.47 15

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

