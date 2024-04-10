Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2024.

Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 9.31% to Rs 1002.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58086 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd spiked 7.48% to Rs 363.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd surged 7.03% to Rs 809.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29734 shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd advanced 6.93% to Rs 4519.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 556 shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd gained 6.77% to Rs 307.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

