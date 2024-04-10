Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal's arrest in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court has ruled against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upheld both the arrest and subsequent remand, citing sufficient material presented by the ED, including statements from approvers and a member of Kejriwal's party alleging financial transactions for the Goa elections.

Kejriwal's assertions questioning the timing of his arrest, particularly in the run-up to the General elections, were also addressed by the court. The judgment highlighted that unless there is evidence of malicious intent on the part of the ED, challenges to the timing of arrests are not deemed sustainable.

The current status sees Arvind Kejriwal in judicial custody following his arrest on the night of March 21st. Initially remanded to six days in ED custody, this was later extended by an additional four days. Subsequently, on April 1st, he was remanded to judicial custody until the 15th of April.

