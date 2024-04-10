Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal's arrest in money laundering case

Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal's arrest in money laundering case

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court has ruled against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upheld both the arrest and subsequent remand, citing sufficient material presented by the ED, including statements from approvers and a member of Kejriwal's party alleging financial transactions for the Goa elections.

Kejriwal's assertions questioning the timing of his arrest, particularly in the run-up to the General elections, were also addressed by the court. The judgment highlighted that unless there is evidence of malicious intent on the part of the ED, challenges to the timing of arrests are not deemed sustainable.

The current status sees Arvind Kejriwal in judicial custody following his arrest on the night of March 21st. Initially remanded to six days in ED custody, this was later extended by an additional four days. Subsequently, on April 1st, he was remanded to judicial custody until the 15th of April.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Axis Bank declines after Subramanian Swamy alleges Rs 5,100 crore scam in Axis Max Life deal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case

ED arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal in alleged liquor scam

Political turmoil unravels in Delhi as AAP leaders confront accusations and arrests

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji resigns following rejection of bail plea

Government issues guidelines for implementation of R&amp;D Scheme under National Green Hydrogen Mission

Volumes jump at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

RattanIndia Power CFO Ankur Mitra resigns; Manish Chitnis to take over

Gensol Engineering begins FY25 with order book of Rs 1783 cr

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story