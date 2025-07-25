Tanla Platforms tumbles as Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY

Tanla Platforms tumbled 3.37% to Rs 653.55 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 16.15% to Rs 118.41 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 141.22 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 3.84% year on year to Rs 1,040.66 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 147.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter, marking a year-on-year decline of 15.21%.

EBITDA stood at Rs 16.39 crore in Q1 FY26, down 13.1% YoY. The EBITDA margin was at 15.8% during the period under review.

Total expenses rose 8.03% YoY to Rs 905.22 crore during the quarter. The cost of services was at Rs 780 crore (up 6.44% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 61.53 crore (up 30.19% YoY), and connectivity & bandwidth charge was at Rs 8.92 crore (up 7.99% YoY) during the period under review.

The company maintained a strong cash position, closing the quarter with Rs 910 crore post-interim dividend payout. Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our AI-native platform will go live in August 2025 with a leading telco in Southeast Asia, deepening our inroads into international markets. Built on scalable AI infrastructure with an agentic layer, the platform will be seamlessly embedded in the telco ecosystem. Early feedback has been encouraging, and I am confident this will unlock new opportunities for long-term shareholder value creation. Tanla Platforms is a cloud communications provider enabling businesses to communicate with their customers and intended recipients. It is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It is a global A2P (application to person) messaging platform provider.