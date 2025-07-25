Sensex slumps 551 pts; auto shares tumble

The key equity indices traded with modest losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level. Auto shares declined after advancing for previous two trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 550.64 points or 0.67% to 81,628.81. The Nifty 50 index declined 188.05 points or 0.75% to 24,872.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 1.17%.

Market breadth remained weak, with 1,153 stocks advancing and 2,381 declining on the BSE. Meanwhile, 191 stocks ended the session unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6.331 from the previous close of 6.329.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.5100 compared with its close of 86.4000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.16% to Rs 98,571. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 97.57. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.34% to 4.393. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 24 cent or 0.35% to $69.42 a barrel. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 1.18% to 23,803.85. The index rose 0.30% in the previous two trading sessions.

Bajaj Auto (down 1.94%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.7%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.31%), Eicher Motors (down 1.2%) and Exide Industries (down 0.98%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.89%), Tata Motors (down 0.88%), Bharat Forge (down 0.74%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.69%) and Balkrishna Industries (down 0.54%) declined. Result today: Aadhar Housing Finance (down 1.04%), Acme Solar Holdings (down 0.48%), Avantel (down 1.46%), Bajaj Finserv (down 4.19%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.30%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 0.93%), Cipla (down 0.35%), Prataap Snacks (down 0.51%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (down 2.47%), Grindwell Norton (down 2.49%), HFCL (down 0.44%), Home First Finance Company India (up 1.80%), Intellect Design Arena (down 2.31%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (down 0.90%), Laurus Labs (down 0.11%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.84%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 1.36%), Petronet LNG (down 0.62%) will announce their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight: Bajaj Finance tanked 4.55%. The company has reported 20.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,699.61 crore on 21.3% increase in total income to Rs 19,528.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Net interest income (NII) increased 22% YoY to Rs 10,227 crore in Q1 FY26. Kfin Technologies tumbled 5.08%. The company has recorded 13.5% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.26 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased by 15.4% to Rs 274.06 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 237.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Anant Raj jumped 5.01% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 38.3% to Rs 125.88 crore on 25.6% jump in net sales to Rs 59241 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.